Draft law recommends HC to form 6-member regulatory commission

In a draft law the Health Ministry recommended the High Court to form a six-member Health Regulatory Commission to monitor patients' complaints about mismanagement at hospitals and healthcare services.

In the draft law, Chapter III, which deals with the Commission's functions and investigations, states that the Commission will be able to investigate any health care matter freely and without hindrance, may recommend the imposition of any specific penalty, can impose a fine on the doctor or authority concerned with medical negligence and direct that money to be spent on the welfare of the patient, may order partial or full reimbursement of medical expenses and payment of commission.

In this way, a total of 19 points of activities and investigations have been highlighted in the draft law. A total of 31 sections have been made to the draft law.

It is known that the country's health sector is plagued with mismanagement. Patients and their relatives suffer from the steps to get healthcare. There are often complaints of patients dying due to wrong treatment. There are various complaints against many doctors including arbitrary fee collection, unnecessary tests. There is no specific place for patients to go for treatment.

In this situation, in 2020 former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) secretary Dr Bashir Ahmed filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its direction for the formation of a 'Health Regulatory Commission' to monitor patients' complaints about mismanagement at hospitals and healthcare services and ensure the health rights of the people mentioned in the constitution.

On October 13 in 2020, responding to the petition, the HC issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the Health Regulatory Commission should not be set up to monitor patient complaints about mismanagement in hospitals and healthcare services across the country.

While this rule is pending with the HC for final hearing, the Ministry of Health has drafted the 'Health Regulatory Commission Formation Act-2022'. The draft was submitted to the HC bench of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik Al Jalil on November 6.

Dr Bashir Ahmed, who moved with the petition, told the Daily Observer that he has received a copy of the draft law that prepared by the health ministry in the meantime and the High Court sought his opinion over the matter.

"I will submit my written opinion next week before the High Court. I read out the draft law. But I am not satisfied with the draft law as it would not effective due to many loopholes," he said.

The draft law mentioned about the penalty, but it did not explain about the penalty and its next steps, if doctors and hospital would not follow its penalty, he explained.

Moreover, in many countries including India if the patients will complain to the commission about the mismanagement of the hospital and health services, the commission would be settled the complaints within 15 days. But, there is no provision in the draft law in this regard, the petitioner explained.

It is very much unfortunate that even after 50 years of independence there is no one to listen to the suffering of patients. Now the health department has formulated a draft law for the formation of this commission. I feel that even if the commission is formed, the commission will not have any effective powers except to make recommendations, he noted.

According to the draft law, the commission will consist of the chairman of the commission and at least six members. The Chairman and one member of the Commission shall be full-time and other members shall be unpaid. At least one of the members shall be a woman and one shall be a member of an ethnic group.

Regarding the appointment of the chairman, the draft law states that the president will appoint the chairman and members on the recommendation of the selection committee. Chairman and members below 35 years and above 70 years are not eligible for appointment.

Those who have contributed in law or judiciary, education, human rights, medicine, social service and human welfare will be eligible for appointment. The Chairman and members shall hold office for three years after their appointment. But no one shall be appointed for more than two terms.

Regarding the selection of the commission, it has been said that there will be a selection committee of seven members headed by the Speaker. The Law Minister, the Home Minister, the Chairman of the Law Commission, the Cabinet Secretary and two MPs nominated by the Speaker will be members of the Selection Committee.

The Chairpersons of the Commission shall receive the same salary and benefits as the Judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court and the full-time members shall receive the same privileges as the Judges of the High Court Division. Non-salaried members shall receive allowances for attending meetings of the Commission and other work at the rate fixed by the Commission.

The Commission's functions include-investigating, on its own motion or on application, any allegation of incitement of violation of the rights of service-users by any person, state or government agency or public-private organization. Investigate allegations of violation or instigation of violations of the rights of service users or negligence in preventing similar violations. Visit places where people are detained for medical treatment and make necessary recommendations to the government. A total of 19 functions of the commission have been outlined in the draft law and most of the sections asked the commission to give recommendations after conducting investigation.

















