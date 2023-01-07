Video
10 injured in SAU BCL factional clashes

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

Sylhet, Jan 6: At least 10 people were injured in a clash between two factions of the Sylhet Agricultural University (SAU) unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Friday.
The clash broke out on the campus around 2:45pm.
According to police, SAU Chhatra League President Ashikur Rahman and General Secretary Md Emdadul Hossain convened a meeting on the campus on Friday afternoon. However, the leaders and workers of another faction of the organization asked them not convene the meeting. A tensed situation has been prevailing on in the campus since Friday afternoon over this matter.
Around 2:45pm, two groups of BCL engaged into clashes and chase and counter chases were occurred between them.
Shahparan Police Station OC Syed Anisur Rahman said police have been deployed outside the campus to prevent any kind of unwanted situation.
Efforts are being made to bring the situation under control by talking to the leaders of BCL and university administration, he added.


