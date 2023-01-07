

US Nat'l Security Council official arrives today

The issues including Bangladesh-US cooperation on counterterrorism, Bangladesh's demand for withdrawal of sanctions on its elite force RAB, Rohingya repatriation, Ukraine war and return of killer Rashed Chowdhury are likely to be discussed during her interactions in Bangladesh.

During her four-day visit, Laubacher plans to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen apart from her planned visit to the Rohingya camps.

Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher recently had a meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, D.C. when she was Special Assistant to the US President.

Later, she became Senior Director for South Asia at the White House National Security Council.

Meanwhile, Donald Lu who became Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs on September 15, 2021, is likely to begin his Bangladesh

visit on January 15.

Regarding the Bangladesh visit of US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, Momen said it is very good news that he is coming. "He is like a policymaker in this area. We welcome him."

"We've a very good relationship with the US. We have multifaceted engagements with the US. There will be talks on different issues when he (Donald Lu) comes."

He also hoped Donald Lu's visit will help strengthen the good relationship between the two countries.

Replying to a question from the reporters on the US sanctions on Rab, the minister said bilateral relation is not determined by a single issue.

"The US is our biggest consumer and our biggest investor. With engagements in many areas, we don't have to worry about just one issue. We both have common values and principles."

He said the US wants a democratic system and Bangladesh also wants a democratic system.

"The US wants to uphold human rights. We want to, too. Three million people of Bangladesh have sacrificed their lives for human rights, justice and democracy," he added.

"We will talk about many things. It is open. Many issues will be discussed." -UNB













