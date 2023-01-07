Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US Nat'l Security Council official arrives today

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

US Nat'l Security Council official arrives today

US Nat'l Security Council official arrives today

Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher, Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council, White House, in Washington, D.C. is scheduled to arrive in the city today to discuss issues of mutual interest with Bangladesh.
The issues including Bangladesh-US cooperation on counterterrorism, Bangladesh's demand for withdrawal of sanctions on its elite force RAB, Rohingya repatriation, Ukraine war and return of killer Rashed Chowdhury are likely to be discussed during her interactions in Bangladesh.
During her four-day visit, Laubacher plans to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen apart from her planned visit to the Rohingya camps.
Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher recently had a meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, D.C. when she was Special Assistant to the US President.
Later, she became Senior Director for South Asia at the White House National Security Council.
Meanwhile, Donald Lu who became Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs on September 15, 2021, is likely to begin his Bangladesh
visit on January 15.
Regarding the Bangladesh visit of US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, Momen said it is very good news that he is coming. "He is like a policymaker in this area. We welcome him."
"We've a very good relationship with the US. We have multifaceted engagements with the US. There will be talks on different issues when he (Donald Lu) comes."
He also hoped Donald Lu's visit will help strengthen the good relationship between the two countries.
Replying to a question from the reporters on the US sanctions on Rab, the minister said bilateral relation is not determined by a single issue.
"The US is our biggest consumer and our biggest investor. With engagements in many areas, we don't have to worry about just one issue. We both have common values and principles."
He said the US wants a democratic system and Bangladesh also wants a democratic system.
"The US wants to uphold human rights. We want to, too. Three million people of Bangladesh have sacrificed their lives for human rights, justice and democracy," he added.
"We will talk about many things. It is open. Many issues will be discussed."     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Adequate winter gears advised for Ijtema devotees
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
NPP equipment on  sanctioned Russian ship may come by road from India
World food prices hit record high in 2022 despite December fall
BD now 35th largest economy in the world
Quader, top BCL leaders fall as stage caves in at DU
Draft law recommends HC to form 6-member regulatory commission
10 injured in SAU BCL factional clashes


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Jashore
Fog disrupts movement of ferries, 3 stuck in the mid of Padma
One electrocuted in Sunamganj
Man killed in Faridpur road crash
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
Man United beats Everton 3-1 to advance in FA Cup
29 killed during capture of Mexican drug lord's son
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
Putin seeking 'oxygen' with Ukraine ceasefire order: Biden
Rony stars in Rangpur's massive win against Comilla
Most Read News
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
Bangladeshi youth shot dead by US police
Not an iota of democracy now in Bangladesh: BNP's Tuku
Youth crushed under train in Chapainawabganj
Man trampled to death by elephant in Sherpur
15 injured as train derails in Kishoreganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft