Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:51 AM
Home Foreign News

Taliban official criticises Prince Harry over Afghan killings

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

KABUL, Jan 6: A senior Taliban official on Friday slammed Prince Harry after the royal disclosed he killed 25 people on military duty in Afghanistan and wrote it was like removing "chess pieces" from a board.
In his memoir to be released next week, Harry reveals the exact number of people he killed during two tours of duty, British media has reported.
"My number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me," he wrote in the book "Spare" due out Tuesday.
Anas Haqqani, a senior Taliban leader, criticised the Duke of Sussex over the remarks, saying those Harry killed were Afghans who had families.
"Mr Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans," Haqqani tweeted, accusing the prince of committing "war crimes". "The truth is what you've said; Our innocent people were chess pieces to your soldiers, military and political leaders.    
"Still, you were defeated in that 'game'."
Afghan government spokesman Bilal Karimi also criticised Harry for his remarks.    AFP


