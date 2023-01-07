India hosting ‘Voice of Global South Summit’ to hear non G20 countries  



NEW DELHI, Jan 6: India is hosting a two day special virtual summit 'The Voice of Global South Summit' in the coming week, to give opportunity to non G20 countries to voice their pressing concerns.

Describing it as India's unique initiative, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told mediapersons said that the theme of the summit (January 12 and 13) is ' Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose'. The summit essentially envisages bringing together countries of the global South and share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform across a huge range of issues. More than 120 countries are being invited for this summit.

At a special briefing here on Friday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday said this summit will be an opportunity for countries that are not part of the G20 process to share their ideas and expectations through this mechanism. He said that this initiative is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas', 'Sab Ka Vishwas' and Sab ka Prayas' and is also underpinned by India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Kwatra noted that India has always been in the forefront and has consistently championed the cause of the developing world and strongly articulated the concerns of the partner countries in the global south in all international fora and mechanisms.

Explaining the rationale behind hosting this special summit, Kwatra said, " We have been strongly articulating the interests and concerns of our partners in the Global South in all international fora and mechanism. The recent global developments have severely impacted the developing world across many domains. Often, concerns of the developing world do not receive due attention and space on the global stage. Often also, the relevant existing platforms have proven to be inadequate in addressing these challenges and concerns of the developing countries. As such, a consultative and outcome- oriented conversation focused on the most pressing concerns, interests and priorities of the developing countries, is the need of the hour.''

He drew attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks when India assumed G 20 Presidency. The Prime Minister had said that India's G 20 priorities would be shaped in consultation not with its partners but also with its fellow travelers in the Global South whose voice often go unheard.

Kwatra said the Voice of the Global South Summit is India's endeavor to provide a common platform to deliberate on these concerns, interests, and priorities that affect the developing countries and exchange ideas and solutions " India will work to ensure that the valuable inputs generated from partner countries in the Voice of Global South summit deliberations receive due cognizance globally. India's ongoing presidency of the G 20 provides us a special and strong opportunity to channelize these inputs into the deliberation and discourse of G 20.''

He said that the summit envisages ten sessions over a period of two days. These are still being planned. Two sessions are being planned to be held at the levels of the head of the state and the head of the government and eight sessions will be at the ministerial level.

Kwatra said the two leaders' sessions would be hosted by Prime Minister Modi and the remaining sessions would be led by various ministers with the participation of their counterparts from invited countries.

The inaugural leaders' session would be on January 12. The Summit will hold Finance Ministers session, the Environment Ministers session and the Foreign Minsters session. On the second day of the summit, five ministerial sessions will take place. Three parallel sessions will take place in the first half of January 13. These include the Energy Ministers session, the Health Ministers session and the Education Ministers session. This will be followed in the second half of the day with the Commerce and Trade Ministers session. The Foreign Minsters session on day two would focus on the theme "G20 suggestions for India's Presidency.'

The concluding leaders' session will be hosted by the Prime Minister on the theme 'Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose.'

He said that on the conclusion of the summit, India proposes to release a summary of priorities and perspectives, inputs and ideas that the participating leaders and ministers will hopefully share.''









