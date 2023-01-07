Video
Saturday, 7 January, 2023
Foreign News

Israeli, Palestinian envoys spar at UN over Al-Aqsa visit

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 6: Israeli and Palestinian envoys to the United Nations on Thursday traded heated barbs at a Security Council meeting over the controversial visit by an Israeli minister to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound.
Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, called the session "pathetic" and "absurd" while the Palestinian envoy accused the Jewish state of acting "with absolute contempt."
The 15-member Council discussed the visit, which has enraged Palestinians, at UN headquarters in New York following a request by the United Arab Emirates and China.
Ahead of the session, Israel's permanent representative to the world body, Gilad Erdan, told reporters there was "absolutely no reason" for the meeting to be held.
"To hold a Security Council session on a non-event is truly absurd," he said.
Tuesday's visit by Israel's new national security minister, firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir, sparked a wave of international condemnation, including from the United States, a longstanding ally of Israel.
Al-Aqsa mosque lies in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem and is the third-holiest site in Islam. It is the most sacred place to Jews, who refer to it as Temple Mount.
Under a longstanding status quo, non-Muslims can visit the site at specific times but are not allowed to pray there -- although some Israeli nationalists are believed to do so covertly, which angers the Palestinians.
Erdan said Ben-Gvir's visit was "in line with the status quo and whoever claims otherwise is only inflaming the situation."    AFP


