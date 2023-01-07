China to reopen borders, including with Hong Kong, after 3 years

Jan 6: China will reopen its borders on Sunday, including with its special administrative region of Hong Kong, after nearly three years of COVID-19 closures and restrictions.

Here is what you need to know:

Passengers entering China will no longer have to quarantine or take a COVID test on arrival, the National Health Commission said.

However, they must have a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours of departing for China.

China set out a plan last month to restore its average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels by Jan 6 for both domestic and international flights, although international flights remain at a small fraction of pre-COVID levels.

Less than one-fifth of China's widebody fleet of about 500 planes is in storage, according to a McKinsey analysis using Cirium data, with most planes active but flying fewer hours than usual on domestic routes, or on limited international and cargo flights.

China will resume the issuance of passports for Chinese mainland residents, as well as ordinary visas and residence permits for foreigners, starting from Jan 8.

China will also resume issuing visas for mainland residents to travel overseas, the country's immigration authority said.

China will begin to gradually reopen cross-border passenger transport via road starting on Sunday, according to a plan released by the Ministry of Transport, state media reported.

Separately, the National Health Commission said that passenger entry and exit at sea and land ports would gradually resume, while outbound travel of Chinese nationals will be restored "in an orderly manner".

For international cruise ships, pilot programmes will be carried out, followed by a phased resumption of full services.

All COVID testing for imported food at ports will be cancelled starting on Sunday.

Hong Kong and mainland China will operate seven out of 14 border checkpoints on Sunday, including at Shenzhen Bay and Lok Ma Chau Station.

The high-speed rail line from Hong Kong's West Kowloon station to the mainland will not resume service until later in January.

Travellers from both Hong Kong and China must obtain a negative COVID test result and log it online within 48 hours of departure.

No quarantine or on-arrival COVID tests are required for those entering the mainland from Hong Kong. Anyone who displays COVID symptoms may be asked to take a rapid antigen test.REUTERS





