BD has turned into a technology-based economy: Palak

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Friday said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh has been transformed into a technology-based economy.

"The present government has translated the labour-based economy of the country into a technology-based one in the past 14 years through various initiatives," Palak said while speaking at the "Innovation Talk" session on the second day of Dhaka Lit Fest at the Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium of Bangla Academy here, a press release said.

Highlighting the success of Digital Bangladesh, the state minister said 14 years ago, only 14 percent of the population was under electricity coverage.

At that time, the number of internet users was only 50 lakh, he said, adding that there was no such concept like ICT back then, but now the use of ICT has improved remarkably.

Making ICT education compulsory at the secondary and higher secondary levels and setting up computer labs in schools are the 'two remarkable innovative initiatives' of the government, Palak said.

Through implementation of these two initiatives, under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the village-students are now easily educated in ICT education and freelancing, he added.

Eminent Microbiologist of Bangladesh Senjuti Saha also participated in the session, among others, the release added. -UNB