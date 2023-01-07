

Mustard farming gains popularity in Kishoreganj

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture extension (DAE) office, mustard growers are passing their busy days in farming the crop amid favourable climate condition and availability of quality mustard seeds, fertiliser and other agri-input.

Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer (Crop) Saiful Hasan Alamin said, mustard has already been cultivated on 9,600 hectares (ha) under mustard cultivation in 13 upazilas of the district during this Rabi Season.

Of these, 200 ha are in Hossainpur Upazila, 225 in Kishoreganj Sadar, 540 ha in Pakundia, 450 ha in Katiadi, 1835 ha in Karimganj, 880 ha in Tarail, 450 ha in Itna, 205 ha in Mitamoin, 295 ha in Nikli, 200 ha in Austagram, 1,230 ha in Bajitpur, 370 ha in Kuliarchar, and 2,720 ha in Bhairab upazilas.

DAE's Deputy Director (DD) Md Abdus Sattar in Kishoreganj said, mustard cultivation gains popularity day by day as the crop has already been recognised as a cash crop as the mustard oil is being exported to some of foreign countries where a considerable number of Bangladeshi people are living.

DD further said, in line with the farmer-friendly programme of the government, the crop specialists and agri-experts of DAE-Kishoreganj have continued their field-level service for the mustard growers.



























