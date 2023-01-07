Video
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in Laxmipur, Tangail

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondents

Two minor children and a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Tangail, on Thursday and Friday.
LAXMIPUR: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Rafi, 7, son of Dulal, a resident of Jadaija Village under Mandari Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a tractor hit the boy while he was walking along the road in front of his house in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraganj Police Station (PS) Tahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.
TANGAIL: A mother and her four-year old daughter was killed after being hit by a truck in Bhuapur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Parul Brgum, 35, wife of Shahidul Islam, and her daughter Chuwa Moni, 4, residents of Bilchapra Village in the upazila.
According to police and local sources, an oil-laden truck coming from the opposite direction hit them when Parul was returning to the village along with her daughter riding by a van in the afternoon, leaving the duo dead on the spot.
Being informed, police rushed in and have recovered the bodies from the scene.
Bhuapur PS OC Muhammad Faridul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.


