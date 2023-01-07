Video
Home Countryside

Man gets life term for killing father in Faridpur

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent


FARIDPUR, Jan 6: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his father in Nagarkanda Upazila in 2019.
Faridpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar Dutta handed down the verdict.
The condemned convict is Milon Chowdhury, 36, son of Harun Chowdhury, a resident of Ramnagar Village in Nagarkanda Upazila.
The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer four more months in jail.
Advocate Aminur Rahman, assistant public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter. According to the prosecution, on February 22 in 2019, convict Milon Chowdhury hit his father Harun Chowdhury with a stick on his head due to a feud over land, which left Harun seriously injured.
Later on, critically injured Harun Chowdhury was rescued and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
The deceased's wife Halima Begum filed a murder case with Nagarkanda Police Station in this regard.


