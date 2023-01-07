19 nabbed with drugs in eight districts

A total of 19 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in eight districts- Rajshahi, Kishoreganj, Panchagarh, Cox's Bazar, Barishal, Chattogram, Brahmanbaria and Faridpur, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: Three people were detained along with drugs in separate drives in three days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a drug dealer along with 5 kilograms of hemp from Charghat Upazila in the district.

The information was confirmed in a press release sent by RAB-5 Rajshahi Mollapara Camp on Friday morning.

The arrested man is Md Awal Islam, 24, son of Md Shamsul Islam, a resident of Barabaria Beltali in the upazila.

The press release said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Guchchgram area of Barabaria Beltali Village, and arrested Awal along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Charghat Police Station (PS), the arrested was produced before the court on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, two alleged drug peddlers have been arrested along with 1.1 kilograms of heroin in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts early Tuesday.

The arrested persons are: Abdur Rahman, 27, of Char Kodalkati Village under Sadar Upazila of Chapainawabganj; and Muhammad Shahin, 30, of Diar Manikchalk Village under Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi District.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Abdur Rahman's residence at around 3:15am, and arrested him along with 600 grams of heroin.

Another RAB team conducted a drive in the house of Shahin at around 3:30am, and arrested him with 500 grams of heroin.

The arrested persons along with the seized contraband goods were handed over to police.

Separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with the PSs concerned in these connections.

KISHOREGANJ: Four people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district recently.

Members of RAB-14 arrested a man in a drive along with 425 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila on Wednesday night.

The arrested is Md Mostafa, 45, a resident of Koriall Village in the upazila.

RAB-14 Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shariar Mahmud Khan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the village at night, and arrested the man along with the drugs.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Kishoreganj Model PS, the RAB official added.

On the other hand, RAB members arrested a teenage boy along with foreign liquor from Bajitpur Upazila.

The arrested is Emon Mia, 16, a resident of Patuli area in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the Patuli area at around 10:15pm on December 31, and caught Emon red-handed along with nine bottles of foreign liquor, said RAB-14 Company Captain Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan.

During the initial interrogation, Emon admitted that he had been collecting and supplying foreign liquor for a long time.

Legal steps were taken in this regard, the RAB official added.

Meanwhile, RAB members arrested another man along with 49 litres distilled liquor from Sadar Upazila on the same night.

The arrested man is Akter Hossain, 28, son of Bakul Mia of Purbahati Village in Nikli Upazila.

RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shariar Mahmud Khan said RAB members conducted a drive in Batrish Natun Polly area under Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila, and arrested Akter Hossain along with the liquor.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this regard.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Police arrested a man for hemp cultivation in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested man is Halim Mia, 32, a resident of Purba Darjipara Village under Tentulia Sadar Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tentulia PS Abu Sayed Chowdhury said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in the village and arrested the man along with hemp tree.

A case was filed against him with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Members of RAB arrested four people including two Rohingyas along with foreign liquor from Teknaf Upazila in the district early Tuesday.

The arrested are Nazir Ahmed, 52, and his son Arafat Hossain, 19; and two Rohingyas Hossain, 21, and Syed Hossain, 34.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Hoyaikyang area at around 2am and arrested the four, said RAB-15 Senior Assistant Director Md Abu Salam Chowdhury.

He said a total of 384 bottles of foreign liquor were seized from their possession.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested people with Teknaf Model PS, the RAB official added.

On the other hand, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered crystal meth (Ice) and yaba tablets worth about Tk 5 crore from Teknaf Upazila on Monday.

However, they could not detain anyone as the smugglers managed to escape the scene, said BGG-2 Battalion Captain Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar.

He said acting on a tip-off, a patrol team of BGB conducted a drive and asked two people to stop when they were crossing the no man's land the Naf River early in the morning. The duo quickly fled the scene leaving a packet wrapped with a lungi.

The patrol team later frisked the packet and found 1.065 kilograms of Ice and 10,000 yaba tablets.

The recovered drugs would be destroyed after legal procedures, the BGB official added.

BARISHAL: Three people were arrested along with 13.6 kilograms of hemp in two separate drives in the district on Tuesday.

A man was arrested by the members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) along with 10.6kg hemp from the Kirtankhola River in the district at dawn.

The arrested is Manik Mia, 21, hails from Bogabari Village in Kosba Upazila of Brahmanbaria District.

BCG sources said on information, a team of the BCG South Zone led by Barishal Station Commander Lt M Atahar Ali conducted a drive in the river, and arrested Manik along with the hemp from a Dhaka-bound launce.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Barishal Kotwali Model PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

BCG South Zone Media Official Lt KM Shafiul Kinjal confirmed the matter.

Meanwhile, police arrested two persons along with 3kg hemp from Bandar PS area in the city.

The arrested are: Rabbi Kazi, 21, of Ward No. 6 Kolapatti area in the city, and Shihab Shikder, 24, a resident of Gaguria area under Mehendiganj Upazila of the district.

They were arrested along with the hemp from Charkawa Union Zero Point area under Bandar PS in the city.

Bandar PS OC Asaduzzaman confirmed the matter, adding that legal action was taken against the arrested.

CHATTOGRAM: Members of RAB arrested a man along with 93,400 yaba tablets from Karnaphuli Upazila in the district.

The arrested is Abdur Rahim, 30, a resident of Bodolpura area in the upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at a house in Boiragi area on Monday afternoon and caught him red-handed along with the yaba tablets, RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director Nurul Absar said on Tuesday morning.

During the initial interrogation, Rahim admitted that he had been collecting yaba from Cox's Bazar and supplying it in different areas of the country.

The arrested was handed over to the PS concerned to take legal action, the RAB official added.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested two youths along with 20 kilograms of hemp from Nabinagar Upazila in the district on Monday morning.

The arrested men are: Mohammad Sharif Uddin, 35, of Noyonpur Village, and Mohammad Ismail Mia, 31, of Shahpur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said they were arrested along with the hemp from a Nabinagar-bound CNG at Bangra Bazar under Jinadpur Union in the morning.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nabinagar PS, the arrested youths were sent to jail in the afternoon following a court order.

Nabinagar PS OC Md Saifuddin Anwar confirmed the matter.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Police arrested an alleged drug peddler in a drive along with 150 yaba tablets from Shimul Bazar area under Bhanga Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested person is Korom Ali, 52, a resident of Maddha Patrail Village under Azimnagar Union in the upazila.

Bhanga PS OC Ziarul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Shimul Bazar area at the night of December 30, and arrested Korom along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhanga PS against him in this regard, the OC added.













