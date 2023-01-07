Shamshernagar Railway Station not developed in 126 years



KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Jan 6: Shamshernagar Railway Station in Kamalganj Upazila of the district was not modernised in 126 years. Development didn't touch it since it was established during the British regime. The old railway station has been ridden with various problems. Due to negligence, it was not repaired for long time. At present, the station has turned into sting of throat for passengers.The department concerned didn't take any initiative to rebuild this tradition-bearing railway station.Assam Bengal Railway Company formed by England established Cumilla-Akhaura-Shahbazpur rail line in 1896. At that time Shamshernagar station was set up.At present, five Dhaka and Chattogram-bound trains make stoppage at the station. But the ticket allocation is only in name. During these 126 years, repair or development didn't touch it.Local dwellers and passengers demanded repairing the station immediately, increasing the number of trains and the number of tickets.A recent visit found the station deplorable without passengers' resting arrangement and roof. Only one mass toilet is in worse condition. There are garbage piles in and out of the station area. Its old walls have developed rust. Water drps from the platform roof.Local dwellers and regular train passengers said, many places of Shamshernagar Railway Station have been occupied. If the station is not repaired, more places will be occupied in future, they added.Passengers also suffer due to inadequate ticket allocation. Only 8-10 tickets of intercity trains are allocated.Local ABM Arifuzzaman Apu said, "We have been demanding modernisation of Shamshernagar Railway Station for a long time. Different railway stations have been rebuilt in the country. But our station is lying in the British style."He also demanded its immediate modernization.Shamshernagar Union Chairman Jewel Ahmed said, the government realises huge revenue from this station, but it is still not modernised.Passengers from different upazilas of the district communicate through this station, he added.He asked for modernizing Shamshernagar Station, arranging stoppages of all trains and making it a first class station.Assistant Master of the station Uttam Kumar Dev said, "This station is lying deplorable. There are not adequate facilities for passengers. The intercity train ticket allocation is very limited. Recently engineers inspected the roof for repairing. I have no knowledge about modernisation of the station."Md Jewel Hossain, higher sub-assistant (Operation) of Bangladesh Railway -Kulaura Section said, a proposal for rebuilding Shamshernagar Railway Station has been sent to Dhaka. It is hoped to be done in several years.