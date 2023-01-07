Two 'commit suicide' in Bogura, Gazipur

A teenage boy and a young man have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Gazipur, on Thursday.

BOGURA: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rabbi Mia, 16, son of late Zahurul Islam, a resident of Dheruahati Village under Mathurapur Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, the boy drank poison in his house at around 10 am due to a feud with his wife.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhunat Police Station (PS) Rabiul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.

GAZIPUR: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Madhya Khaikur area in the city on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jihad Sheikh, 22, son of Yasin Sheikh, hailed from Sadar Upazila of Gaibandha District. Police sources said locals spotted the youth hanging from a ceiling fan in his rented house at around 8 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Gachha PS Uttam Kumar confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.





