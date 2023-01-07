|
42 Islamic University students win Science and Technology Fellowship
|
KUSHTIA, Jan, 6: Forty-two students of the Islamic University in Kushtia have won the Science and Technology Fellowship 2022-23 for special research under the Ministry of Science and Technology.
Twenty-nine students from the biotechnology and genetic engineering department, six from applied chemistry and chemical engineering, and three students from mathematics received the fellowship, IU acting registrar HM Ali Hasan said on Thursday. -UNB