DCAB pays tribute to Bangabandhu

The Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) on Friday paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka.

DCAB members, led by its President Rezaul Karim Lotus and General Secretary Abu Hena Emrul Kayesh, placed a wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

They also stood in silence for a few moments showing profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation, his family members, Liberation War martyrs and Freedom Fighters.

Rezaul Karim Lotus, executive editor of the Daily Sun, and Abu Hena Emrul Kayesh, special correspondent of BanglaVision, were elected president and general secretary, respectively, of the executive committee of DCAB for 2023 on December 29 last year. -UNB













