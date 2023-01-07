BD reports 10 more C-19 cases

Bangladesh reported 10 more Covid cases in the 24 hours to Friday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,240, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,440 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity dropped to 0.39 per cent from Thursday's 0.46 per cent as 2,596 samples were tested during the period. The mortality rate and the recovery rate remained unchanged at 1.45 and 97.60 per cent. -UNB

















