Ctg bank fire tamed

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 6: A fire that quickly tore through a branch of Eastern Bank in the port city's Halishahar area on Friday afternoon was brought under control after nearly two hours, the authorities said.

Anisur Rahman, deputy director at the fire service and civil defence department Chattogram, said the blaze began at the bank near the Halishahar Excess Road at 12:00pm. On information, seven firefighting units responded to the fire and the responders could tame the flames at 1:45pm, he said. -UNB











