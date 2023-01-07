2 held with heroin in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Jan 6: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two alleged drug peddlers with 520 grams of heroin from Godagari upazila in Rajshahi district on Thursday evening.

The arrested were Md Jamal Uddin, 51 and Md Tofayel, 38, both of Motherpur village under Godagari upazila in Rajshahi district.

RAB said, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp on detective information conducted a raid in front of Mahishalbari Madrasa Tower on the Chapainawabganj-Rajshahi highway under Godagari upazila in Rajshahi district at around 6:00pm and arrested the duo with the heroin.

Later, the elite force handed them over to the police of Godagari thana with a case, the sources added. -BSS











