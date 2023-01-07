Country's people is not in crisis, but BNP is in crisis: Hanif

KUSHTIA, Jan 6: Joint General Secretary of the ruling Awami League Mahbub ul Alam Hanif on Friday said that people of the country is not in crisis rather BNP is in crisis as the party's top two leaders are now in jail for being involved in destructive activities.

"BNP is launching propaganda for tarnishing the image of the country to achieve their ill political gain," Hanif told the newsmen while inaugurating Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games here on Friday morning.

Hanif said BNP is questioning the judiciary system of the country, but the judiciary is enjoying full freedom.

There was no rule of law during the tenure of the BNP government, Hanif said, adding so they (BNP) do not have the right to talk about the judiciary system of the country.

Talking about BNP's ongoing movement, the veteran ruling party leader said "BNP has completely failed to wage a movement in the last ten years as people have rejected their party activities."

Later, Hanif inaugurated the youth games at the Sheikh Kamal Stadium by flying balloons and lighting the torch.

Selim Altaf Jeorge, MP, Chairman of district sports association and Deputy Commissioner Saidul Islam, its General Secretary Advocate Arup Kumar Nandi and other leaders of the district sports association, among others, attended the function. -BSS











