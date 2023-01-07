3 CU BCL men hurt as Shuttle Train spat triggers clash

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 06: Three people have been injured in a clash between two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) of Chittagong University (CU) unit following a spat on the Shuttle Train, police said.

The injured are Mamun of the history department, Manik of the Accounting department and Shah Poran of the Botany department.

Mamun and Manik received primary treatment from CU Medical Centre; Shah Poran was sent to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for better treatment.

The clash broke out between BCL groups VX and Sixty Nine following an altercation at the university rail station around 10pm Thursday, Mizanur Rahman, in-charge of the university police outpost, said.

Following the altercation, VX Group men took position in front of Suhrawardy Hall and Sixty Nine Group men in front of Shahjalal Hall.

Later, the two groups started chasing each other and hurling bricks, leaving the trio injured.

Police and the proctorial body brought the situation under control at 12am, Mizanur said.

Pradip Chakraborty Durjoy, leader of the VX group and vice-president of CU BCL, said, "There has been an altercation among the junior students on Shuttle Train on its way back to CU from Chattogram city. Hopefully, we will be able to figure things out by sitting together."

Iqbal Hossain Tipu, general secretary of CU BCL and leader of Sixty Nine Group, said: "There is no scope to show favour to anyone - no matter who belongs to which group. The administration should find those responsible for the clash and punish them."

VX and Sixty Nine are known on the campus as followers of the city Awami League General Secretary and former mayor AJM Nasir Uddin. -UNB

















