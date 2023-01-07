Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

3 CU BCL men hurt as Shuttle Train spat triggers clash

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 06: Three people have been injured in a clash between two factions of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) of Chittagong University (CU) unit following a spat on the Shuttle Train, police said.
The injured are Mamun of the history department, Manik of the Accounting department and Shah Poran of the Botany department.
Mamun and Manik received primary treatment from CU Medical Centre; Shah Poran was sent to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for better treatment.
The clash broke out between BCL groups VX and Sixty Nine following an altercation at the university rail station around 10pm Thursday, Mizanur Rahman, in-charge of the university police outpost, said.
Following the altercation, VX Group men took position in front of Suhrawardy Hall and Sixty Nine Group men in front of Shahjalal Hall.
Later, the two groups started chasing each other and hurling bricks, leaving the trio injured.
Police and the proctorial body brought the situation under control at 12am, Mizanur said.
Pradip Chakraborty Durjoy, leader of the VX group and vice-president of CU BCL, said, "There has been an altercation among the junior students on Shuttle Train on its way back to CU from Chattogram city. Hopefully, we will be able to figure things out by sitting together."
Iqbal Hossain Tipu, general secretary of CU BCL and leader of Sixty Nine Group, said: "There is no scope to show favour to anyone - no matter who belongs to which group. The administration should find those responsible for the clash and punish them."
VX and Sixty Nine are known on the campus as followers of the city Awami League General Secretary and former mayor AJM Nasir Uddin.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
42 Islamic University students win Science and Technology Fellowship
‘Canal re-excavation reduces underground water lifting, increases crop production’
16 fishermen held for catching Parshe fry in Sundarban defying ban
Participants in the festival displaying Ross (Date Juice),
DCAB pays tribute to Bangabandhu
BD reports 10 more C-19 cases
Ctg bank fire tamed
2 held with heroin in C’nawabganj


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Jashore
Fog disrupts movement of ferries, 3 stuck in the mid of Padma
One electrocuted in Sunamganj
Man killed in Faridpur road crash
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
Man United beats Everton 3-1 to advance in FA Cup
29 killed during capture of Mexican drug lord's son
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
Putin seeking 'oxygen' with Ukraine ceasefire order: Biden
Rony stars in Rangpur's massive win against Comilla
Most Read News
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
Bangladeshi youth shot dead by US police
Not an iota of democracy now in Bangladesh: BNP's Tuku
Youth crushed under train in Chapainawabganj
Man trampled to death by elephant in Sherpur
15 injured as train derails in Kishoreganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft