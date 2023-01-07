Video
Two boats seized for catching Jatka in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 6: A mobile court of the district administration in a drive fined two boat owners for catching Jatka fishes at Akmal Ali Ghat, south Kattali Ghat and Gahira area of Karnaphuli River on Friday.
Meanwhile, two boats were seized and four people including the boat owner were fined Taka 20,000 for catching Jatka from the Bay of Bengal on Friday morning.
The mobile court was led by Executive Magistrate and Kattali Circle Assistant Commissioner (Land) Omar Faruk in cooperation with police and fisheries officials.
Omar Faruk said two boats were seized in the Bay of Bengal along with 40 kg of Jatka from one boat in a four-hour-long drive beginning at 7:00am on Friday.
Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Resources Jobaidul Kabir, District Fisheries Survey Officer Mahbubur Rahman, representatives of Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Coast Guard were present during the drive.     -BSS


