Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 January, 2023, 7:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Djokovic recovers from shaky start to reach Adelaide quarters

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return against France's Quentin Halys during their men's singles match at the Adelaide International tennis tournament in Adelaide on January 5, 2023. photo: AFP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return against France's Quentin Halys during their men's singles match at the Adelaide International tennis tournament in Adelaide on January 5, 2023. photo: AFP

ADELAIDE, JAN 5: Novak Djokovic overcame a shaky start to beat Frenchman Quentin Halys on Thursday and reach the Adelaide International quarter-finals, stepping up his preparations for the Australian Open.
The top seed from Serbia won 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5) and will face Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the last eight.
Djokovic returned to the scene of his 2007 title run on Tuesday with a comfortable straight-sets win over France's Constant Lestienne.
He backed that up against Lestienne's doubles partner Halys but was slow to get going, slumping 2-5 in the first set before clinching victory.
"It was a great performance from my opponent today," said the 35-year-old Djokovic, who is warming up for a tilt at a 10th Australian Open title after missing last year's Grand Slam when he was deported over his vaccination status.
"He played like a top-10 player today.
"It was difficult to break his serve because he was hitting his spots and he was being very precise, and big serves, as well," he added.
"Proud to be able to overcome a challenge like this. Winning two tiebreakers is always great I think for confidence level at the beginning of the year."
With the crowd firmly behind the former world number one on a packed centre court, Djokovic -- who won Wimbledon among five titles last year -- lost his opening service game against the 64th-ranked Frenchman.
He earned two break points in game three but was unable to convert, biding his time until the seventh game, when he broke to love and then raced through the tiebreak.
Nothing separated them in the second set, which again went to a tiebreak, after Halys saved two match points at 5-4, with Djokovic finally prevailing when Halys netted a backhand.
Djokovic's reward is a clash with world number 18 Shapovalov, who sailed into the last eight with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin.
Djokovic has won all seven previous encounters with the Canadian.
Shapovalov is still riding the wave of leading Canada to the Davis Cup title and said he was determined to maintain his good form.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic recovers from shaky start to reach Adelaide quarters
Barca scrape past Intercity in Spanish Cup thriller to reach last 16
Messi returns to club duty with PSG
Ruthless Kane lifts Spurs as Forest climb out of drop zone
Ronaldo urged to highlight human rights issues in Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh face Hong Kong China in junior AHF Cup hockey today
Disaster for Pakistan chasing New Zealand's 319-run target
Ansar & VDP beats Dhaka in final round


Latest News
Three arrested with 74 stolen phones
Sylhet Strikers make a flying start winning a low-scoring match
Trader killed Barishal road crash
Five held with Yaba pills, Phensedyl in N'ganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
Man arrested for killing his uncle in Gopalganj
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
One held with hemp in Rajshahi
WHO 'continues to urge' China to share more data amid Covid surge
Most Read News
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine for 2 days
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Fardin murder: Decision on Bushra's bail Sunday
College student dies falling off shopping centre in Gazipur
PM to address nation Friday evening
Cold wave sweeping over 8 regions, lowest temperature in Jashore
Embezzlement of 72,000 tons of fertilisers: HC seeks BCIC's explanation
31 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mother, daughter killed in Tangail road crash
Rickshaw-puller shot dead by Jubo League man over 'trifling matter'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft