Djokovic recovers from shaky start to reach Adelaide quarters



Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return against France's Quentin Halys during their men's singles match at the Adelaide International tennis tournament in Adelaide on January 5, 2023. photo: AFP

The top seed from Serbia won 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5) and will face Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the last eight.

Djokovic returned to the scene of his 2007 title run on Tuesday with a comfortable straight-sets win over France's Constant Lestienne.

He backed that up against Lestienne's doubles partner Halys but was slow to get going, slumping 2-5 in the first set before clinching victory.

"It was a great performance from my opponent today," said the 35-year-old Djokovic, who is warming up for a tilt at a 10th Australian Open title after missing last year's Grand Slam when he was deported over his vaccination status.

"He played like a top-10 player today.

"It was difficult to break his serve because he was hitting his spots and he was being very precise, and big serves, as well," he added.

"Proud to be able to overcome a challenge like this. Winning two tiebreakers is always great I think for confidence level at the beginning of the year."

With the crowd firmly behind the former world number one on a packed centre court, Djokovic -- who won Wimbledon among five titles last year -- lost his opening service game against the 64th-ranked Frenchman.

He earned two break points in game three but was unable to convert, biding his time until the seventh game, when he broke to love and then raced through the tiebreak.

Nothing separated them in the second set, which again went to a tiebreak, after Halys saved two match points at 5-4, with Djokovic finally prevailing when Halys netted a backhand.

Djokovic's reward is a clash with world number 18 Shapovalov, who sailed into the last eight with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin.

Djokovic has won all seven previous encounters with the Canadian.

Shapovalov is still riding the wave of leading Canada to the Davis Cup title and said he was determined to maintain his good form. -AFP ADELAIDE, JAN 5: Novak Djokovic overcame a shaky start to beat Frenchman Quentin Halys on Thursday and reach the Adelaide International quarter-finals, stepping up his preparations for the Australian Open.The top seed from Serbia won 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5) and will face Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the last eight.Djokovic returned to the scene of his 2007 title run on Tuesday with a comfortable straight-sets win over France's Constant Lestienne.He backed that up against Lestienne's doubles partner Halys but was slow to get going, slumping 2-5 in the first set before clinching victory."It was a great performance from my opponent today," said the 35-year-old Djokovic, who is warming up for a tilt at a 10th Australian Open title after missing last year's Grand Slam when he was deported over his vaccination status."He played like a top-10 player today."It was difficult to break his serve because he was hitting his spots and he was being very precise, and big serves, as well," he added."Proud to be able to overcome a challenge like this. Winning two tiebreakers is always great I think for confidence level at the beginning of the year."With the crowd firmly behind the former world number one on a packed centre court, Djokovic -- who won Wimbledon among five titles last year -- lost his opening service game against the 64th-ranked Frenchman.He earned two break points in game three but was unable to convert, biding his time until the seventh game, when he broke to love and then raced through the tiebreak.Nothing separated them in the second set, which again went to a tiebreak, after Halys saved two match points at 5-4, with Djokovic finally prevailing when Halys netted a backhand.Djokovic's reward is a clash with world number 18 Shapovalov, who sailed into the last eight with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin.Djokovic has won all seven previous encounters with the Canadian.Shapovalov is still riding the wave of leading Canada to the Davis Cup title and said he was determined to maintain his good form. -AFP