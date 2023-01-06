Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 January, 2023, 7:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Messi returns to club duty with PSG

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Messi returns to club duty with PSG

Messi returns to club duty with PSG

PARIS, JAN 5: Seventeen days after guiding Argentina to an epic World Cup final victory over France, Lionel Messi reported back to work on Wednesday, his French club Paris Saint-Germain announced.
The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon d'Or winner reported back to the club's training ground as they prepare for Saturday's French Cup tie at third tier side Chateauroux.
Messi scored twice as Argentina drew 3-3 with France in the Qatar final, before prevailing in the penalty shoot-out. Since then he has been celebrating in Argentina and spending time with his family.
On Wednesday, he was given a guard of honour by his teammates at the training ground, before being presented with a small trophy by PSG's sporting director Luis Campos, according to images posted by the club on its Twitter account.
Messi's teammates Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in a losing cause in the final, and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi returned to club duty just three days after the final with Brazil's Neymar checking in a day later.
Messi is unlikely to play this weekend, more probably making his return in the home Ligue 1 match against Angers next Wednesday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic recovers from shaky start to reach Adelaide quarters
Barca scrape past Intercity in Spanish Cup thriller to reach last 16
Messi returns to club duty with PSG
Ruthless Kane lifts Spurs as Forest climb out of drop zone
Ronaldo urged to highlight human rights issues in Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh face Hong Kong China in junior AHF Cup hockey today
Disaster for Pakistan chasing New Zealand's 319-run target
Ansar & VDP beats Dhaka in final round


Latest News
Three arrested with 74 stolen phones
Sylhet Strikers make a flying start winning a low-scoring match
Trader killed Barishal road crash
Five held with Yaba pills, Phensedyl in N'ganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
Man arrested for killing his uncle in Gopalganj
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
One held with hemp in Rajshahi
WHO 'continues to urge' China to share more data amid Covid surge
Most Read News
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine for 2 days
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Fardin murder: Decision on Bushra's bail Sunday
College student dies falling off shopping centre in Gazipur
PM to address nation Friday evening
Cold wave sweeping over 8 regions, lowest temperature in Jashore
Embezzlement of 72,000 tons of fertilisers: HC seeks BCIC's explanation
31 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mother, daughter killed in Tangail road crash
Rickshaw-puller shot dead by Jubo League man over 'trifling matter'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft