Bangladesh face Hong Kong China in junior AHF Cup hockey today

The Bangladesh youth hockey team will start their campaign of Men's Junior AHF Cup hockey competition when they faces Hong Kong China in the one of the four opening day's matches scheduled to be held today (Friday) in Muscat.

The match kicks off at 2 pm (BST).

The Bangladesh team reached safely early today (Thursday) in Muscat to take part in the competition. The youth team also made training at local Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Hockey Federation.

Bangladesh pitted in group B along with Sri Lanka, Hong King and Uzbekistan while the Pool A consist with Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia and host Oman.

Bangladesh will play their next group match against Sri Lanka on January 7 and play the third and final group match against Uzbekistan on January 9.

The semifinals of the competition will be held on January 11 while the final is slated for January 12.

Bangladesh won trophy of the Men's Junior AHF Cup hockey in one occasion backed in 2014. -BSS

















