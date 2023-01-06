Ansar & VDP beats Dhaka in final round

Men's Nat'l HandballBangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) outplayed Dhaka District Sports Association (DSA) by 46-13 goals in the final round of the ongoing Exim Bank 33rd Men's National Handball Competition on Thursday at the Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.

The auxiliary force led the first half by 22-6.

In the meantime, a total of five matches of the knockout round in the competition were played on Thursday.

In the second round, Dhaka had begun the day with a 30-19 win over Jashore in the morning. The boys from the capital city led the first half by 18-7. Winning the match, Dhaka secured a spot in the final round.

Gopalganj moved to the final round following a 29-23 win over Chattogram in the second round. The winner led the first half by 12-11. Bandarban also confirmed the final round after defeating Panchagarh by 34-19 and the winner led the first half by 16-6. Kushtia secured the final round as the last team after winning over Mymensingh by 21-14. The winner led the first half by 12-9.

Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) is arranging the event with financial support from the Export-Import Bank of Bangladesh Limited.











