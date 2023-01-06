Sk Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Jubo Games being held in Manikganj

The Inter Upazila Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Jubo Games- 2023 is being held here with the participation of six Upazilas of the district.

These six upazilas are-Manikganj Sadar, Saturia, Shibalaya, Ghior, Harirampur and Daulatpur.

The games were formally inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Abdul Latif, President Manikganj District Sports Association (DSA) as the chief guest.

General Secretary Manikganj DSA Sudeb Kumar Saha and observer of Bangladesh Olympic Association Firoj Ahmed were present as special guests. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-Gen) and vice president of the DSA Sanwarul Haque, presided over the

function.

The games are being held under the auspices of Bangladesh Olympic Association with the assistance of Manikganj District Sports Association.

Four of the three disciplines-Chess, Badminton and Volleyball were held on Thursday in two separate venues. Harirampur Upazila became the champion in the Chess in Girls group, while Ghior Upazila was the champion in the Boys Group. Volleyball in Boys group Daulatpur Upazila secured the championship. The other games are continuing, till filing this report.

Manikganj District Sports Association General Secretary Sudeb Saha distributed the prizes among the winners.

The football competition will start from today, DSA General Secretary Sudeb Kumar Saha said. -BSS













