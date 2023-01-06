

Liton becomes highest ranked Bangladesh Test batter

He indeed broke his own record as he moved to 11th position from 12th as per the latest rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday. He has now 702 rating points, 14 less than No. 10 batter New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell.

Since Bangladesh has had no Test matches scheduled in the recent time, it will be tougher for him to break into the top 10 for the first time by any Bangladeshi batter.

However, by moving to 11, he went past the stars like Usman Khawaja, Virat Kohli, David Warner.

After the Mirpur Test against India last week, Liton rose to the 12th position in the ranking among Test batters. He came to this position once before in June this year.

Liton could not break his previous record in rating points even though he moved beyond that position and came close to the top 10. His rating was 724 in June this year. This is the highest rating of any Bangladeshi batter till now.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan have moved down two steps in the ICC's latest Test batting rankings as Mushfiqur is in 22nd position and Shakib is at 42nd.

Marnus Labuschagne of Australia is at the top of the Test batting rankings with 925 rating points. His compatriot Steven Smith is at two and Pakistan's Babar Azam at three. -BSS











