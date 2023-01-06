Chattogram, Sylhet engage in tourney opener today



All the captains of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the franchise-based T20 tournament pose with the trophy during the trophy unveiling ceremony at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. photo: BCB



Chattogram Challengers

vs Sylhet Strikers

SSs have no record of glory in previous eight editions of the event, are pretty balanced this time and tented charismatic leader Mashrafe this time. Bangladesh new test opener Zakir Hossain and Najmul Hossain Shanto are going to open the Strikers' batting innings where they get mighty batting line-up combining Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim and a bunch of overseas all-rounders, among whom Sri Lankan duo Thisara Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva are very likely to play today. Zimbabwean hard-hitting Ryan Burl and Pakistan's Mohammad Amir are the possible two other foreign recruit to be seen under Strikers cap today. Either of Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Nazmul Islam Apu will be seen as specialist spinner as Mashrafe and Rubel Hossain are the local quicks to throw orbs.

Challengers on the contrary, named Shuvagata Home as captain where he will get Afif, Irafan Shukkur, Dutch opener Max O'Dowd, former Under-19 World Cup winning Indian skipper Unmukt Chand, Afghan hardhitter Darwish Rasooli, Mehedi Maruf as specialist batters to set the playing eleven. A good number of local all-rounders including skipper himself, Ziaur Rahman and Farhad Reza are their advantages while Vishwa Fernando, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Taijul Islam will be playing as specialist bowlers.



Comilla Victorians

vs Rangpur Riders

The defending Champions, are even stronger this time, will come up with the very strong opening pair combining Liton Das and Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan, followed by skipper Imrul Kayes, Dawid Malan, Jaker Ali, Shykat Ali, Mohammad Nabi, make a rock solid middle order as Nayeem Hasan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mustafizur Rahman and Mukidul Islam make world class bowling attack.

Riders with three world class all-rounders Benny Howell, Shoaib Malik and Sikandar Raza will get quality blowers like Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ripon Mondol and Hasan Mahmud. Their top order is full of local specialist performers including Nurul Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rony Talukdar and Shamim Patwari.

However, Dhaka Dominators will engage with Khulna Tigers in the day's game on Saturday while Fortune Barishal will take on Sylhet Strikers at twilight.













