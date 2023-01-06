BPL to be aired in 15 countries including Bangladesh

The curtain of the ninth season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be raised today (Friday) with seven teams taking part to lift the coveted trophy. Although this competition begins with some controversy, the organizers are continuing to work to spread it worldwide.

For the first time, BPL will be broadcast live on OTT platforms alongside TV channels. This T20 competition will be seen in a total of 15 countries including Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, the game will be watched on Nagorik TV and OTT platform Daraz Live. In India, the game will be shown on Discovery TV channel. Simultaneously, the game can be watched on the OTT platform Fan Code Plus.

BPL will be broadcast live on Euro Sports and OTT platform Daraj Live in Sri Lanka. Euro Sports and OTT platform twentyseventhsports.com in Nepal and Maldives, GEO TV and PTV in Pakistan, ESPN in USA and Canada, CineBlitz IM HD in UAE, Qatar and Oman, SportsMax TV in West Indies. Cricket fans in Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Africa watch BPL on OTT platform and ICC TV.

This year's BPL title sponsor is Ispahani and powered by sponsor Minister Group. -BSS













