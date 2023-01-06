Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 January, 2023, 7:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Indian cos to help manufacture agro machineries in BD: Envoy

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma on Thursday said steps will be taken so that Indian companies can produce agricultural machineries in Bangladesh by setting up their factories in this country.
The Indian envoy gave the assurance at a meeting with Agricultural Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque at his ministry office in the Secretariat.
Razzak said, "As a result of development and financial progress Bangladesh is a very prestigious nation today. The complaining behavior of BNP to foreigners is not dignified for the nation and cannot be easily accepted," he added.  
The Agriculture Minister said that Bangladesh is rapidly moving towards the mechanization of agriculture. The government is providing      50-70 per cent subsidy on agricultural machinery. In this regard, there are many opportunities for Indian agricultural machinery manufacturers to invest in Bangladesh.
He urged to the Indian investors to setting up their factories in Bangladesh in order to locally manufacture and assemble agricultural machinery.
Pranay Verma said, "Initiatives will be taken to encourage Indian Mahindra and other agricultural machinery manufacturers to set up their factories in Bangladesh."
Besides, he expressed interest in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for increasing cooperation between agricultural research institutes of the two countries.
Bangladesh Agriculture Minister sought India's cooperation in training of scientists, seed technology, supply of coffee, agro processing, nanotechnology, biotechnology and combating terrorism-sectarianism, drug and human trafficking etc.
Besides cooperation in agriculture, agricultural machinery, agricultural processing, climate resilient agriculture, biotechnology, nanotechnology etc issues also came up in discussion.
Abdur Razzak said, "BNP cannot oust Awami League government by protest rallies, hartal and arson terrorism."
After meeting with the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma at his own office at Secretariat Razaak said, "Awami League will be active to prevent any kinds of terrorism in the name of BNP movement on the 11th. Party leaders and law enforcers will cooperate with the government to ensure safety of the people."
Regarding the interference of the foreign delegates in our national affairs he said, "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina intervention activities of foreigners or ambassadors have reduced a lot compared to any time in the past."
Among others Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhter, Additional Secretary Ruhul Amin Talukder were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France lauds BD's outstanding development
Indian cos to help manufacture agro machineries in BD: Envoy
Banks can write off Tk 500,000 loans
Court orders confiscation of Tarique, his wife properties
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed distributes blankets
Dhaka residents experiencing chilly weather
BD to get back 1.27 lakh pilgrims quota for Hajj
BD-India joint water  monitoring starts


Latest News
Three arrested with 74 stolen phones
Sylhet Strikers make a flying start winning a low-scoring match
Trader killed Barishal road crash
Five held with Yaba pills, Phensedyl in N'ganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
One held with hemp in Rajshahi
WHO 'continues to urge' China to share more data amid Covid surge
Child killed in Lakshmipur
Most Read News
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine for 2 days
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Fardin murder: Decision on Bushra's bail Sunday
College student dies falling off shopping centre in Gazipur
PM to address nation Friday evening
Cold wave sweeping over 8 regions, lowest temperature in Jashore
Embezzlement of 72,000 tons of fertilisers: HC seeks BCIC's explanation
31 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mother, daughter killed in Tangail road crash
Rickshaw-puller shot dead by Jubo League man over 'trifling matter'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft