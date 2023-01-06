Indian cos to help manufacture agro machineries in BD: Envoy

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma on Thursday said steps will be taken so that Indian companies can produce agricultural machineries in Bangladesh by setting up their factories in this country.

The Indian envoy gave the assurance at a meeting with Agricultural Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque at his ministry office in the Secretariat.

Razzak said, "As a result of development and financial progress Bangladesh is a very prestigious nation today. The complaining behavior of BNP to foreigners is not dignified for the nation and cannot be easily accepted," he added.

The Agriculture Minister said that Bangladesh is rapidly moving towards the mechanization of agriculture. The government is providing 50-70 per cent subsidy on agricultural machinery. In this regard, there are many opportunities for Indian agricultural machinery manufacturers to invest in Bangladesh.

He urged to the Indian investors to setting up their factories in Bangladesh in order to locally manufacture and assemble agricultural machinery.

Pranay Verma said, "Initiatives will be taken to encourage Indian Mahindra and other agricultural machinery manufacturers to set up their factories in Bangladesh."

Besides, he expressed interest in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for increasing cooperation between agricultural research institutes of the two countries.

Bangladesh Agriculture Minister sought India's cooperation in training of scientists, seed technology, supply of coffee, agro processing, nanotechnology, biotechnology and combating terrorism-sectarianism, drug and human trafficking etc.

Besides cooperation in agriculture, agricultural machinery, agricultural processing, climate resilient agriculture, biotechnology, nanotechnology etc issues also came up in discussion.

Abdur Razzak said, "BNP cannot oust Awami League government by protest rallies, hartal and arson terrorism."

After meeting with the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma at his own office at Secretariat Razaak said, "Awami League will be active to prevent any kinds of terrorism in the name of BNP movement on the 11th. Party leaders and law enforcers will cooperate with the government to ensure safety of the people."

Regarding the interference of the foreign delegates in our national affairs he said, "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina intervention activities of foreigners or ambassadors have reduced a lot compared to any time in the past."

