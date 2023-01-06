Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 January, 2023, 7:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Banks can write off Tk 500,000 loans

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Banks can now write off agriculture and Small and Medium Enterprise loans worth up to Tk 500,000 without prosecuting the defaulters, the Bangladesh Bank has said.
Previously, the lenders were eligible to wipe out as bad debt default loans worth up to Tk 200,000 without prosecuting the
offender, if bringing charges was not mandatory.
The cost of fighting a legal battle after starting a case for defaulted small loans is often high, in some cases more than Tk 200,000 or the total outstanding amount, the central bank explained in a notice on Thursday regarding its latest move.
In a 2019 notice, the Bangladesh Bank said lenders must start a case under the Money Loan Court Act 2003 before writing off loans. The period after which banks can cancel the record of bad debt was reduced to three years from five years at that time.
The latest notice has kept other conditions of the previous notice unchanged.
In June, the national bank said loans issued to fraudulent and non-existing enterprises can be written off once the issues are settled through legal action.
Currently, default loans in Bangladesh's banks total around Tk 1.13 trillion. Since 2003, banks wrote off loans worth Tk 0.58 trillion, or 51 percent of the total defaulted loans.
Banks write off loans to clean up their balance sheets after setting aside adequate provisions. Once an account has been written off, it doesn't show as an asset on the bank's balance sheet, but efforts to recover the dues through bankruptcy proceedings or sale of bad loans continue.      -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France lauds BD's outstanding development
Indian cos to help manufacture agro machineries in BD: Envoy
Banks can write off Tk 500,000 loans
Court orders confiscation of Tarique, his wife properties
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed distributes blankets
Dhaka residents experiencing chilly weather
BD to get back 1.27 lakh pilgrims quota for Hajj
BD-India joint water  monitoring starts


Latest News
Three arrested with 74 stolen phones
Sylhet Strikers make a flying start winning a low-scoring match
Trader killed Barishal road crash
Five held with Yaba pills, Phensedyl in N'ganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
One held with hemp in Rajshahi
WHO 'continues to urge' China to share more data amid Covid surge
Child killed in Lakshmipur
Most Read News
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine for 2 days
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Fardin murder: Decision on Bushra's bail Sunday
College student dies falling off shopping centre in Gazipur
PM to address nation Friday evening
Cold wave sweeping over 8 regions, lowest temperature in Jashore
Embezzlement of 72,000 tons of fertilisers: HC seeks BCIC's explanation
31 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mother, daughter killed in Tangail road crash
Rickshaw-puller shot dead by Jubo League man over 'trifling matter'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft