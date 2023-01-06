Video
ACC Case

Court orders confiscation of Tarique, his wife properties

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday  ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to confiscate the moveable and immoveable properties of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case filed by the
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The court also ordered Officer-in- Charge (OC) of  Cantonment Police Station to submit by January 19 the property confiscation progress report.
On Thursday Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after receiving the warrant execution progress  report submitted by  the OC of Cantonment Police Station.
On November 1, the same court accepted the charges against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in the graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
On that day the judge issued arrest warrants against them and directed the OC of Cantonment Police Station to submit by January 5 the progress report on execution of the arrest warrants against them.
On June 25 this year, the High Court declared Tarique and Zubaida as "fugitives" and rejected their writ petitions challenging the filing and initiation of a Tk 4.82 crore graft case. The two have been living in London since 2008.
The HC also withdrew the stay order on the case filed during the caretaker government in 2007 and directed the lower court concerned to complete the trial proceedings as early as possible. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka was asked to send the case record to the Dhaka Senior Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court within 10 days of receiving the order for holding the trial.
Trial proceedings against Tarique's mother-in-law Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu were quashed.
On September 26, 2007, the anti-graft body filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against Tarique, his wife Zubaida and her mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu for amassing assets worth Tk 4.82 crore through illegal means and concealing information of Tk 2.16 crore in their wealth statements. The investigation officer of the case pressed charges against the three with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, Dhaka, on March 31, 2009.


