Dhaka residents experiencing chilly weather

People in Dhaka city are experiencing bone-chilling cold since Thursday

morning.

According to the Met Office the temperature in Dhaka was 12.5C on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday morning the city's temperature was 14.1C.

The Met Office said that mild cold wave sweeping

across Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia districts may continue.

Dhaka city and its surrounding areas remained covered with dense fog.

Students were seen going to school amid shivering cold in the morning.

People queued up to buy warm clothes from vendors on footpaths in the capital.

Bone chilling winter paralysed normal life in Dinajpur, with the temperature hovering around 10C.

The Met Office said that the weather condition would remain unchanged in Dinajpur for two more days.

Cold wave has been sweeping across Dinajpur.

The temperature in the district was recorded at 10-12? on Thursday.

Dense fog forced motorists to drive slowly with headlights on even during the day.

People across the country, not only in Dinajpur, have been infected with cold as well as pneumonia, flu and respiratory problems, children and the elderly have been infected more.

Dinajpur Civil Surgeon Dr AHM Barhan Ul Islam Siddiqui said that cold patients overflowed at Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, Sadar Hospital and Aurobindo Shishu Hospital.

He said that the doctors found it difficult to cope with the rush of patients.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded in Jashore at 9 degrees Celsius in 24 hours till 6 am on Thursday.

The highest temperature was recorded in Teknaf at 28.2 degrees Celsius.

The Met office forecast that the weather may remain dry with partly cloudy skies across the country.

Moderate to thick fog may occur across the country from midnight to morning and it may continue till midday at places.













