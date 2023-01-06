BD to get back 1.27 lakh pilgrims quota for Hajj

This year's Hajj agreement between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabian government would be signed on January 9. To sign the agreement, a three-member Bangladesh delegation led by State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan will leave the country on Saturday, according to the Ministry officials.

Saudi Arabian Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfig Al-Rabiah and Bangladesh's State Minister for Hajj Faridul Haque Khan will sign the agreement on behalf of their respective governments.

According to the terms of references of the agreement to be signed on January 9, Bangladesh may get its previous quota of 127,198 pilgrims for this year like the normal period.

During the Covid-19 pandemic period, the Saudi Authority reduced the quota for all pilgrims from abroad, including Bangladesh.

This year's Hajj would be held in the last week of June.

Ministry Senior Information Officer Mohammad Anwar Hossain confirmed to this correspondent that the Hajj agreement will be signed on January 9 this year.

He informed that Ministry's Additional Secretary (Hajj) Matiul Islam and Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President M. Shahadat Hossain Taslim

are also included in the delegation.

Besides, the Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Hajj Counsellor and Consul General in Riyadh will also be included in the Bangladeshi delegation.

After signing the agreement, the Bangladeshi delegation will join the Hajj and Umrah conference and exhibition to be organized in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi government usually allocates quota of pilgrim on the basis of the population of the pilgrim sending countries. Before the Covid-19 period, Bangladesh was allocating a quota of 127,198 pilgrims. Of those, 10,000 to 15,000 pilgrims were sent under government management while the rests under private arrangement.

In 2020, the Saudi government increased the quota for Bangladesh. Increasing the quota by 10,000 more, Bangladesh was allocated a quota of 137,198 in that year. However, no pilgrims could be sent that year due to the restriction imposed for the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2022, Bangladesh was given a quota of 60,000 for pilgrimage after the relaxation of restrictions.

But, during the Covid-19 pandemic period, the quota was lessened. Same time, the Saudi authority imposed restrictions on people above 65 years for pilgrimage. This year, Bangladesh will place its demand to withdraw the bar on performing Hajj for the above 65 years' people.

Under the 'Route to Makkah Initiative' of the Saudi government, all kinds of immigration procedures for the Bangladeshi pilgrims including luggage checking would be completed in Dhaka. The two countries have already signed an agreement in this regard.













