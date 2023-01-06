Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 January, 2023, 7:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hajj Accord To Be Signed Jan 9

BD to get back 1.27 lakh pilgrims quota for Hajj

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

This year's Hajj agreement between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabian government would be signed on January 9. To sign the agreement, a three-member Bangladesh delegation led by State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan will leave the country on Saturday, according to  the Ministry officials.
Saudi Arabian Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfig Al-Rabiah and Bangladesh's State Minister for Hajj Faridul Haque Khan will sign the agreement on behalf of their respective governments.
According to the terms of references of the agreement to be signed on January 9, Bangladesh may get its previous quota of 127,198 pilgrims for this year like the normal period.
During the Covid-19 pandemic period, the Saudi Authority reduced the quota for all pilgrims from abroad, including Bangladesh.
This year's Hajj would be held in the last week of June.
Ministry Senior Information Officer Mohammad Anwar Hossain confirmed to this correspondent that the Hajj agreement will be signed on January 9 this year.
He informed that Ministry's Additional Secretary (Hajj) Matiul Islam and Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President M. Shahadat Hossain Taslim
are also included in the delegation.
Besides, the Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Hajj Counsellor and Consul General in Riyadh will also be included in the Bangladeshi delegation.
After signing the agreement, the Bangladeshi delegation will join the Hajj and Umrah conference and exhibition to be organized in Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi government usually allocates quota of pilgrim on the basis of the population of the pilgrim sending countries. Before the Covid-19 period, Bangladesh was allocating a quota of 127,198 pilgrims. Of those, 10,000 to 15,000 pilgrims were sent under government management while the rests under private arrangement.
In 2020, the Saudi government increased the quota for Bangladesh. Increasing the quota by 10,000 more, Bangladesh was allocated a quota of 137,198 in that year. However, no pilgrims could be sent that year due to the restriction imposed for the Covid-19 pandemic.
In 2022, Bangladesh was given a quota of 60,000 for pilgrimage after the relaxation of restrictions.
But, during the Covid-19 pandemic period, the quota was lessened. Same time, the Saudi authority imposed restrictions on people above 65 years for pilgrimage. This year, Bangladesh will place its demand to withdraw the bar on performing Hajj for the above 65 years' people.
Under the 'Route to Makkah Initiative' of the Saudi government, all kinds of immigration procedures for the Bangladeshi pilgrims including luggage checking would be completed in Dhaka. The two countries have already signed an agreement in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France lauds BD's outstanding development
Indian cos to help manufacture agro machineries in BD: Envoy
Banks can write off Tk 500,000 loans
Court orders confiscation of Tarique, his wife properties
Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed distributes blankets
Dhaka residents experiencing chilly weather
BD to get back 1.27 lakh pilgrims quota for Hajj
BD-India joint water  monitoring starts


Latest News
Three arrested with 74 stolen phones
Sylhet Strikers make a flying start winning a low-scoring match
Trader killed Barishal road crash
Five held with Yaba pills, Phensedyl in N'ganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
One held with hemp in Rajshahi
WHO 'continues to urge' China to share more data amid Covid surge
Child killed in Lakshmipur
Most Read News
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine for 2 days
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Fardin murder: Decision on Bushra's bail Sunday
College student dies falling off shopping centre in Gazipur
PM to address nation Friday evening
Cold wave sweeping over 8 regions, lowest temperature in Jashore
Embezzlement of 72,000 tons of fertilisers: HC seeks BCIC's explanation
31 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mother, daughter killed in Tangail road crash
Rickshaw-puller shot dead by Jubo League man over 'trifling matter'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft