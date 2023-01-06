Video
Year's first sitting of Parliament held without BNP MPs

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Parliament's first sitting of the year 2023 was held on Thursday without seven BNP MPs as they had resigned in December.
Chaired by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury the brief sitting opened at 4pm, according to Parliament Secretariat.
President Abdul Hamid addressing the first sitting of the year said, "We are passing through a crucial  juncture of national life. 2022 was a challenging year for us."
A thanksgiving motion tabled on the President's address took most of the time of the sitting.
As President Hamid second term in office ends in April, Parliament has to elect his successor.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the first sitting as did MPs belonging to ruling Awami League and Jatiya Party.
The speaker informed the House about the resignation of BNP MPs.
A condolence motion commemorating the deaths of notable individuals was moved followed by the President's address.
A panel of five chairman was nominated to chair sitting in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.
The panel includes,  Ramesh Chandra Sen, MP, from Thakurgaon-1, AKM Shahjahan Kamal, MP, from  Lakkhipur-3, Yousuf Abdullah Harun, MP, from  Cumilla-3, Kazi Feroz Rashid, MP, from  Dhaka-6 and Salma Chowdhury from Women's Reserved  seat-34.
The 20th session of Parliament ended on November  6.
The business advisory committee met at 3pm to fix the timing and its  agenda.
Law Minister Anisul Huq tabled the Energy Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Ordinance to  allow the government to fix energy prices bypassing Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission.


