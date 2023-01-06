Year's first sitting of Parliament held without BNP MPs

Parliament's first sitting of the year 2023 was held on Thursday without seven BNP MPs as they had resigned in December.

Chaired by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury the brief sitting opened at 4pm, according to Parliament Secretariat.

President Abdul Hamid addressing the first sitting of the year said, "We are passing through a crucial juncture of national life. 2022 was a challenging year for us."

A thanksgiving motion tabled on the President's address took most of the time of the sitting.

As President Hamid second term in office ends in April, Parliament has to elect his successor.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the first sitting as did MPs belonging to ruling Awami League and Jatiya Party.

The speaker informed the House about the resignation of BNP MPs.

A condolence motion commemorating the deaths of notable individuals was moved followed by the President's address.

A panel of five chairman was nominated to chair sitting in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

The panel includes, Ramesh Chandra Sen, MP, from Thakurgaon-1, AKM Shahjahan Kamal, MP, from Lakkhipur-3, Yousuf Abdullah Harun, MP, from Cumilla-3, Kazi Feroz Rashid, MP, from Dhaka-6 and Salma Chowdhury from Women's Reserved seat-34.

The 20th session of Parliament ended on November 6.

The business advisory committee met at 3pm to fix the timing and its agenda.

Law Minister Anisul Huq tabled the Energy Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Ordinance to allow the government to fix energy prices bypassing Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission.













