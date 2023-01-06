Prime Minister to address nation today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the nation today evening marking the completion of the fourth year of the current tenure of the Awami League government.

"The Prime Minister will deliver her speech at 7.30pm on Friday to mark the completion of the government's fourth year in office in present term," PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas told BSS.

Her speech will be broadcast by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private TV channels and radio stations.

Sheikh Hasina was sworn-in as the Prime Minister for the fourth time, third in a row, on January 7 in 2019 after her party Bangladesh Awami League secured a landslide victory in the general election held on December 30 in 2018. -BSS











