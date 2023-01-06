Video
Misappropriation of Imported Fertiliser

HC orders probe into Tk 582cr loss

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to conduct an enquiry into the allegation against Poton Traders, a contracting firm, of misappropriating 72,000 tonnes of imported chemical fertiliser for which the government lost Tk 582 crore.
The ACC has also been asked to submit the enquiry report to the HC in 60 days.
At the same time, the HC bench also asked Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) authority to give an explanation over the reported allegations.
The HC bench asked the BCIC Chairman to submit an explanation in this regard on January 20.
In a suo motu move, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the orders after taking a report published in a national daily into cognizance.
The HC bench also issued      a rule asking the government to explain why its failure to take appropriate legal action against those, who were involved in the fertilizer misappropriation causing loss of tk 582 crore from the government exchequer, should not be declared illegal.
Earlier, a report titled "Fertiliser worth Tk 5.82b misappropriated" was published in different media on Thursday and lawyer Khurshid Alam placed the report before the court seeking its attention.
Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin represented the State at the court.
According to the report, Poton Traders have misappropriated 72,000 tonnes of government's imported chemical fertiliser without carrying those to warehouses after those were released from the port.
Former lawmaker Kamrul Ashraf Khan (Poton), who is the President of Bangladesh Fertiliser Association, is the owner of Poton Traders, the report said.
M/s Potton Traders owned by Kamrul Ashraf Khan is the President of Bangladesh Fertiliser Association (BFA), he mainly controls the fertilizer business in the country, the report said.
The fertilizer were released between November 2021 and May 15, 2022. BCIC has not taken any legal action even after seven months of non-supply of fertiliser. Finally, on December 20, a letter was sent to the Ministry of Industry by BCIC seeking guidance on taking legal action.


