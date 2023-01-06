HC summons 3 B'baria lawyers

Judge's removal demanded

The High Court (HC) on Thursday summoned three lawyers, including the president and secretary of Brahmanbaria Bar Association, for indecent behaviour with a judge inside a courtroom in Brahmanbaria.

The HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order and issued a contempt of court rule against the three.

The three lawyers are: Brahmanbaria Bar Association president Advocate Md Tanvir Bhuiyan, secretary (admin) Advocate Md Akkas Ali and Advocate Zubayer Islam.

The High Court asked them to appear before it on January 17 and explain their position over the incident.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the trio to explain why contempt of proceeding should not be drawn against them for the incident.

Judge Mohammad Faruk of Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 on January 2 sent a letter to the Supreme Court Registrar General for taking action against the three for their indecent behaviour with him.

Later, on the instructions of the Chief Justice, the Registrar General of the Supreme Court sent the written complaint of the judge to the HC bench for the disposal of the matter.

On January 2, Bar Association president Advocate Md Tanvir Bhuiyan, Secretary Advocate Md Akkas Ali and around 10-15 lawyers including Zubair Islam came and rudely asked the judge to leave the courtroom. Advocate Tanvir hurled abusive words at the court, as per the complaint.

One of the policemen, present at the courtroom, videoed the incident which was attached to the complaint.

Considering the misconduct with a judge during the court session, it is necessary to settle the complaint in the interest of the safety of the judges and the image of the judiciary, reads the complaint.

Meanwhile, Brahmanbaria District Bar Association on Thursday announced to boycott court activities for three days demanding removal of two judges, including the district judge and Nazir.

The lawyers' leaders made the announcement at a protest rally in front of the association building in the afternoon on Thursday.

Due to the boycott, the judicial activities of all courts, including the district judge's court, chief judicial court, have been closed.

Bar Association's President Tanvir Bhuiyan and General Secretary Mofizur Rahman Babul led the rally where former general secretaries Shafiul Alam Liton and Mahbubul Alam Khokon spoke, among others.

The speakers alleged corruption against a judge of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 and that he made "objectionable" and "derogatory remarks" about all the lawyers of the district.











