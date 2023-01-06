X-Ray machine lies inoperative at Jhenaidah Hospital for years

JHENAIDAH, Jan 5: A digital X-ray machine at Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital has been lying inoperative for lone due to negligence of the hospital authorities, depriving treatment seekers from the service.

According to hospital sources, the government sent a Listem 500MA Digital X-ray machine for Jhenaidah Shishu Hospital in 2008 at a cost of TK 60 lakh.

Though the machine was very important for diagnosis and treatment of children, it was not even unpacked for six years at the hospital. UNB

















