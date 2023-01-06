Teen girl dies under wheels of truck in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 05: A 15-year-old girl was killed after a truck overturned on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Priya Rani Rishi, a resident of Sitakunda railway station area. She used to work at a shoe factory in Bashbaria union.

The accident occurred around 12:30am when a speeding truck overturned on the highway by-pass. Priya, who was on her way back home, was crushed under the truck, said Shahadat Hossain, inspector of Kumira Highway police outpost. UNB







