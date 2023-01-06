BD reports zero Covid death, 22 new cases

Bangladesh reported 22 more Covid cases in the 24 hours to Thursday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,230, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,440 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity dropped to 0.46 percent from Wednesday's 0.62 percent as 4,817 samples were tested during the period. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent; the recovery rate rose to 97.60 percent. In December last year, the country reported seven Covid-linked deaths and 540 cases. UNB





