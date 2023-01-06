DU signs MoU with Istanbul Univ for partnership

Dhaka University (DU) and the Istanbul University of Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in teaching and research, exchange of academics and students, and partnership in scholarly publications.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman and Istanbul University Rector Professor Mahmut Ak signed the agreement Wednesday. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present at the online programme.

Masud Bin Momen said: "The results of such initiatives are very positive and far-reaching, which can help further accelerate the political, economic and educational cooperation between the two countries."

Professor Mahmut said: "Many Bangladeshi students are now studying at Istanbul University. The signing of the MoU will increase the educational and research cooperation between the two universities, which will elevate the friendly bilateral ties a step further."

Mohammed Nore-Alam, consul general at the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Istanbul, hoped that Bangladesh-Turkey ties would be further deepened and strengthened through the initiative. UNB











