RAB arrests absconder in Khulna

KHULNA, Jan 5: Rapid Action Battalion of Khulna (RAB-6) arrested an absconding criminal from Rupsha upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested was Swapon Fakir, son of late Mostofa Fakir, residence of Ghatiapar of Gopalganj.

According to RAB media cell, on secret information, a RAB team went an operation in Rupsha upazila last night and arrested Swapon, an absconding criminal who was awarded nine years rigorous imprisonment, in a drug case by a Khulna court. BSS











