New committee of JPC takes charge

The newly elected managing committee of the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) on Thursday took charge from the leaders of the outgoing committee at a joint meeting held at its meeting room.

JPC President Farida Yasmin presided over the programme. In the outset of the meeting, Farida Yasmin welcomed the newly elected and outgoing members of the managing committee.

Later, outgoing General Secretary Elias Khan handed over the charge to his successor Shyamal Dutta.

Then the newly-elected general secretary delivered complimentary address and reiterated his pledge to build a modern and smart Press Club. A one minute silence was observed seeking peace of the departed soul of Mainuddin Ahmed, a member of Jatiya Press Club, in New York.

An obituary reference was adopted at the death of distinguished architect and valiant freedom fighter Mobassher Hossain. It was stated in the obituary reference that not only the country, but also the Jatiya Press Club incurred an irreparable loss at his death, because he was closely associated with the preparing the design of Bangabandhu Media Complex of the club.

The meeting prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed sympathy to his bereaved family members.









