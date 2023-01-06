Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 January, 2023, 7:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

New committee of JPC takes charge

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

The newly elected managing committee of the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) on Thursday took charge from the leaders of the outgoing committee at a joint meeting held at its meeting room.
JPC President Farida Yasmin presided over the programme. In the outset of the meeting, Farida Yasmin welcomed the newly elected and outgoing members of the managing committee.
Later, outgoing General Secretary Elias Khan handed over the charge to his successor Shyamal Dutta.
Then the newly-elected general secretary delivered complimentary address and reiterated his pledge to build a modern and smart Press Club. A one minute silence was observed seeking peace of the departed soul of Mainuddin Ahmed, a member of Jatiya Press Club, in New York.
An obituary reference was adopted at the death of distinguished architect and valiant freedom fighter Mobassher Hossain. It was stated in the obituary reference that not only the country, but also the Jatiya Press Club incurred an irreparable loss at his death, because he was closely associated with the preparing the design of Bangabandhu Media Complex of the club.
The meeting prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed sympathy to his bereaved family members.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Coast Guard hauled sarees worth Tk 22 crore
X-Ray machine lies inoperative at Jhenaidah Hospital for years
Teen girl dies under wheels of truck in Ctg
Prof Dr Syed Humayun Akhter, Vice-Chancellor, Bangladesh Open University
BD reports zero Covid death, 22 new cases
DU signs MoU with Istanbul Univ for partnership
Four-day Dhaka Lit Fest begins
RAB arrests absconder in Khulna


Latest News
Three arrested with 74 stolen phones
Sylhet Strikers make a flying start winning a low-scoring match
Trader killed Barishal road crash
Five held with Yaba pills, Phensedyl in N'ganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
WHO 'continues to urge' China to share more data amid Covid surge
Child killed in Lakshmipur
Leaked Harry memoir details sex, drugs, fights and killing
Most Read News
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine for 2 days
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Fardin murder: Decision on Bushra's bail Sunday
College student dies falling off shopping centre in Gazipur
PM to address nation Friday evening
Cold wave sweeping over 8 regions, lowest temperature in Jashore
Embezzlement of 72,000 tons of fertilisers: HC seeks BCIC's explanation
31 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mother, daughter killed in Tangail road crash
Rickshaw-puller shot dead by Jubo League man over 'trifling matter'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft