Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 January, 2023, 7:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Schoolgirl raped in Madaripur

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent


MADARIPUR, Jan 5: A schoolgirl was allegedly raped by two men in Shakharpar Bridge area under Rajoir Upazila in the district recently.
The victim developed a friendship with one Hasan of Bishombardi area in Rajoir Upazila, said the victim's family members.
"Hasan called the victim to Shakarpar Bridge area on Saturday morning. He took the girl to a nearby jungle when she reached there, and raped the girl along with his friend Rabbi."
Later on, they left the girl in front of her house as she fell ill during the rape.
Relatives of the victim took her to Madaripur Sadar Hospital.
Madaripur Sadar Hospital Medical Officer Dr Rubayet Ibne Habib said, "We received the patient in critical condition and gave her treatment."
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madaripur Model Police Station Monwar Hossain said on information, police went to the hospital and talked with the victim's family members about the matter.
Legal steps would be taken after investigation, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journalists formed a human chain in the town of Gurudaspur
Schoolgirl raped in Madaripur
Road mishaps claim five lives in five districts
New principal of Feni Girls’ Cadet College
Cold wave makes civil life jeopardised in Meherpur
KCC achieves 99% revenue target
Three men murdered in three districts
Poor people get winter clothes


Latest News
Three arrested with 74 stolen phones
Sylhet Strikers make a flying start winning a low-scoring match
Trader killed Barishal road crash
Five held with Yaba pills, Phensedyl in N'ganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
WHO 'continues to urge' China to share more data amid Covid surge
Child killed in Lakshmipur
Leaked Harry memoir details sex, drugs, fights and killing
Most Read News
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine for 2 days
Amazon job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles, CEO says
Fardin murder: Decision on Bushra's bail Sunday
College student dies falling off shopping centre in Gazipur
PM to address nation Friday evening
Cold wave sweeping over 8 regions, lowest temperature in Jashore
Embezzlement of 72,000 tons of fertilisers: HC seeks BCIC's explanation
31 dengue patients hospitalized in 24 hrs
Mother, daughter killed in Tangail road crash
Rickshaw-puller shot dead by Jubo League man over 'trifling matter'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft