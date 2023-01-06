Schoolgirl raped in Madaripur



MADARIPUR, Jan 5: A schoolgirl was allegedly raped by two men in Shakharpar Bridge area under Rajoir Upazila in the district recently.

The victim developed a friendship with one Hasan of Bishombardi area in Rajoir Upazila, said the victim's family members.

"Hasan called the victim to Shakarpar Bridge area on Saturday morning. He took the girl to a nearby jungle when she reached there, and raped the girl along with his friend Rabbi."

Later on, they left the girl in front of her house as she fell ill during the rape.

Relatives of the victim took her to Madaripur Sadar Hospital.

Madaripur Sadar Hospital Medical Officer Dr Rubayet Ibne Habib said, "We received the patient in critical condition and gave her treatment."

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madaripur Model Police Station Monwar Hossain said on information, police went to the hospital and talked with the victim's family members about the matter.

Legal steps would be taken after investigation, the OC added.













