Friday, 6 January, 2023, 7:02 PM
Home Countryside

Road mishaps claim five lives in five districts

Published : Friday, 6 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Five people including two women and a minor boy have been killed in separate road accidents in five districts- Chapainawabganj, Gopalganj, Natore, Bogura and Sherpur, on Wednesday and Thursday.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A college student was killed after being hit by a truck at Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shahin Babu, 22, son of Ekramul Haque, a resident of Jadupru Village in the upazila. He was a second year honours student of Rohanpur Yusuf Ali Government College in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a paddy-laden truck hit Shahin on the Rohanpur-Nachol road in Chiniatola area in the morning when he was going to his college riding by a bicycle, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
GOPALGANJ: A woman was killed after being crushed by a truck in Kashiani Upazila of the district at dawn on Thursday.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known immediately.
Kashiani PS OC Firoz Alam said a mini-truck hit the woman and ran over her on the Kashiani-Boalmari road in Khairhat Beltala area at dawn when she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A widow was killed in a road accident in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Momtaz Bewa, 66, wife of late Mozammel Haque, a resident of Chainpara Ashrayan Project in Jamnagar Union of the upazila.
Police and local sources said a sugarcane-laden trolley of 'North Bengal Sugar Mill' hit a van carrying Momtaz Bewa in Hapania area under Jamnagar Union at noon while she was going to Pocket Khali Mor from Jamnagar Bazar, which left the woman dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers have seized the killer trolley, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Bagatipara Model PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.  
BOGURA: A man was killed as a bus ran over him on the Dhaka-Bogura highway under Sherpur Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately. He was mentally-imbalanced and a vagabond.
Police and local sources said a bus hit the man from behind when he was crossing the road in Hospital Road area of the upazila in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sherpur Highway Police Camp In-charge Joynal Abedin Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rabbi, 7, son of day-labourer Rabikul Islam, a resident of Burunga Village under Poragaon Union in the upazila.  
Police and local sources said Rabbi along with his paternal grandmother came to visit his grandfather Jahur Uddin's house in Kapashia Village under Jogania Union in the upazila recently.
However, a battery-run auto-van hit the child in Kapashia area on Wednesday morning while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.
Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident.


