New principal of Feni Girls’ Cadet College

FENI, Jan 5: Group Captain Mohemmed Nazmul Haque, PSC, joined Feni Girls' Cadet College as its principal on November 20, 2022.As the new principal of the college, he has started focusing on all-around and balanced education based on sound intellectual, physical, moral, and social formation with special ffocus on character formation and development of personality.His aim is to make students knowledgeable, patriotic, and law-abiding citizens.He was born in 28 February in 1977 in Narshingdi. He joined Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) on January 2 in 1996, and was commissioned on June 25 in 1998 in General Duties (Pilot) branch.He is a fighter pilot and a flying instructor. He achieved MDS from Bangladesh University of Professionals, Dhaka and MSc from the University of Madras, India.He is a graduate of Defence Services Command & Staff College, Mirpur and Defence Services Staff College, India.He also attended a number of professional courses at home and abroad.