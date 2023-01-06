Cold wave makes civil life jeopardised in Meherpur



The photo shows cold-hit people getting warm by burning straw in Meherpur. photo: observer

According to local sources, the bone-chilling cold has been prevailing in Meherpur for the last seven days.

The sun remains invisible almost for the whole day. Normal activities are facing setback. Due to the prevailing cold and foggy weather local people are forced to stay in houses. Business and official activities are hampered. Day labourers have to work in the unbearable weather to manage livelihood.

According to the recently set-up Met Office-Meherpur, the day's temperature was from 7 to 13 degree Celsius in the region. Mercury fluctuation was found time to time.

On Thursday morning, the vehicular movement on the highway was thin due to poor visibility.

The poor and ultra-poor, especially the elderly people, are the worst sufferers due to lack of warm clothes. At present, people are thronging roadside old winter clothe shops to purchase old clothes. Prices of these clothes are higher than that of the previous year.

Muktar Hossain, a poor man of Patkelpota Village in Sadar Upazila purchased old warm clothes for him and his family members from a makeshift shop at Baradi Bazar. He said, the cost of old clothes is beyond his capacity.

In some places of rural areas, poor people are trying to mitigate the pinching cold by making fire of hey and straw.

Dr. Hasib, superintendent of Meheropur 250-Bed General Hospital said, no alarming situation has been created in the district due to cold related diseases; some children got admitted to the hospital with cold related diseases; in order to combat any bad situation the hospital is ready.

Some private practitioners said, most of their patients are children and elderly people. Sentient people in Gangni Upazila said, the needy and distressed people of the district should be provided with warm clothes right to save them from the cold and cold-related complexities.

According to the district administration sources, some blankets have been distributed among the cold-hit people in the district through union Parishads.











