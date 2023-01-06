

KCC achieves 99% revenue target

The revenue collection of the fiscal year was Tk 39.03 crore against the target of Tk 39.51 crore, implying a performance of 98.79 per cent, said Tapon Kumar Nandi, collector of Taxes of the KCC.

"This is the highest revenue collection in the history of the KCC," he added.

He further said, "We could exceed the target if some holding owners and organizations would pay their outstanding dues over of Tk 58.41 crore in the last couple of years."

The KCC is expecting to collect around Tk 42/43 crore in the FY 2022-23.

KCC has set a revenue collection target to Taka 39 crore 50 lakh 71 thousand and 382 for the 2021-22 FY. KCC have collected Taka 39 crore 2 lakh 81 thousand and 121 against its target.

In FY 2020-21, KCC set a revenue collection target of Tk 37 crore 37 lakh 86 thousand and 846 and collected Tk 35 crore 7 lakh 16 thousand and 711, implying a performance 93.83 per cent.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque applauded the effort by the technical team to increase the revenue collection despite Covid-19 pandemic.

Khaleque, also president of Khulna City Unit of Awami League, said, KCC can't address failure of some holding owners and some organizations due to manifold problems.

Much of this revenue increase has been realized because of a number of innovations and good revenue practices of the KCC, he added.

The mayor further said, "We registered the highest revenue collection in the history of KCC of Tk 39.03 crore during the FY 2021-22, despite the tough post-Covid-19 economic circumstances."

"KCC are now implementing automated or digitised all the key revenue processes and will introduce the e-city system which permits almost all the revenue administration processes to be done online," he maintained.

KCC has also identified a number of eligible taxpayers who were previously not paying taxes leading to expansion of the taxpayers' base.

The KCC revenue streams included holding tax, business or trade license, street parking, park user fees, land fees, local service tax, conservancy, local hotel tax, and commercial establishments.

M A Gaus, councillor of KCC and president of KCC Finance and Establishment Standing Committee, highly commended the KCC leadership for this achievement.















KHULNA, Jan 5: Despite the pandemic of coronavirus (Covid-19) and dengue experienced by the country, Khulna City Corporation (KCC) authority achieved 98.79 per cent revenue collection in the financial year 2021-22 (FY 2021-22.The revenue collection of the fiscal year was Tk 39.03 crore against the target of Tk 39.51 crore, implying a performance of 98.79 per cent, said Tapon Kumar Nandi, collector of Taxes of the KCC."This is the highest revenue collection in the history of the KCC," he added.He further said, "We could exceed the target if some holding owners and organizations would pay their outstanding dues over of Tk 58.41 crore in the last couple of years."The KCC is expecting to collect around Tk 42/43 crore in the FY 2022-23.KCC has set a revenue collection target to Taka 39 crore 50 lakh 71 thousand and 382 for the 2021-22 FY. KCC have collected Taka 39 crore 2 lakh 81 thousand and 121 against its target.In FY 2020-21, KCC set a revenue collection target of Tk 37 crore 37 lakh 86 thousand and 846 and collected Tk 35 crore 7 lakh 16 thousand and 711, implying a performance 93.83 per cent.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque applauded the effort by the technical team to increase the revenue collection despite Covid-19 pandemic.Khaleque, also president of Khulna City Unit of Awami League, said, KCC can't address failure of some holding owners and some organizations due to manifold problems.Much of this revenue increase has been realized because of a number of innovations and good revenue practices of the KCC, he added.The mayor further said, "We registered the highest revenue collection in the history of KCC of Tk 39.03 crore during the FY 2021-22, despite the tough post-Covid-19 economic circumstances.""KCC are now implementing automated or digitised all the key revenue processes and will introduce the e-city system which permits almost all the revenue administration processes to be done online," he maintained.KCC has also identified a number of eligible taxpayers who were previously not paying taxes leading to expansion of the taxpayers' base.The KCC revenue streams included holding tax, business or trade license, street parking, park user fees, land fees, local service tax, conservancy, local hotel tax, and commercial establishments.M A Gaus, councillor of KCC and president of KCC Finance and Establishment Standing Committee, highly commended the KCC leadership for this achievement.